Ark: Survival Ascended devs commit to fixing broken servers ‘imminently’

"Servers are ass."

Many players have been criticizing the state of servers in Ark: Survival Ascended since its early access launch in October, and the developer has admitted they need a fix.

In a charity stream from the developer’s official channel on Dec. 2, Studio Wildcard’s co-founder Jeremy Stieglitz said the game’s server was “ass” and it would be “improved imminently,” as reported by Insider Gaming.

In the livestream, he said bluntly that they ran poorly and needed more stability. He hasn’t given more information such as a time window for those improvements. In the charity event, the developer also revealed upcoming features in a roadmap. It includes the first DLC, Scorched Earth, which will release in March 2024, but also other DLC that will introduce skins, crafting items and other things to discover.

Overall, more content is planned to join the game for the whole year, and the developer isn’t seemingly forgetting the fundamental issues the game is facing. At launch, Ark: Survival Ascended, a remake of the 2015-released title, was slammed for poor optimization and performance.

Players wrote it was nearly unplayable, and many didn’t recommend the game on Steam. The game’s page still indicates mixed reviews, over a month after the early access launch. Although it’s expected to notice issues with a game in early access since it’s not yet finished, players have been waiting for a very long time to test out the game and were disappointed. Now, the developer has shown it’s willing to step up to the plate with more content coming, as well as server improvements.

