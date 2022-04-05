Zipline trap sends unsuspecting Apex players flying off the map on Olympus

Apex Legends isn’t a battle royale that presents many environmental hazards in its maps until you step foot on Olympus, its airborne city arena. With one wrong step sending you plummeting through the cloud canopy below, it’s important to check exactly where you’re heading at any given time.

One bloodthirsty squad didn’t though, and Reddit user u/XennenOvO captured the moment that a perfectly placed zipline sent all three of their opponents to an unconventional early death through a gap in Olympus’ walkways. Momentum in Apex is a powerful tool, and this interesting zipline trap uses it to XennenOvO’s advantage.

In the clip, Xennen and their team are pinned down at the respawn beacon just outside of Hammond Labs. The enemy squad has superior firepower and positioning, raining bullets from above at the small building in front of the waterfall. What the enemy squad doesn’t realize is that Xennen, playing Pathfinder, has set up a zipline to the metal walkway up above in the opposite direction and is about to act as bait.

After a small breather to recharge some shields, Xennen makes a break for the zipline just as the enemies jump down to finish the job. As Xennen reaches the top of the zipline, they hop off and carefully mantle the side of the walkway to avoid a potential overshoot when carrying all that speed forward.

It’s clear to see why they do this when only moments later all three enemies chase Xennen up the same zipline. The group doesn’t catch themselves in the same way as the Pathfinder they follow, and each one gracefully sails over the walkway and directly dives into their demise far beneath Olympus.

Whether it was a well-planned trap executed to perfection or just an unexpectedly comical discovery at the moment, it quickly inspired commenters to try the zipline placement for themselves.

Other users wanted to dig deeper though, curious at how exactly all three players managed to get so much airtime off the end of the zipline. “This behavior only happens when the zip is placed at very specific angles,” u/OGNatan explained. “Sometimes if it’s a sharp enough angle you gain some extra velocity and get thrown off at the end.” It seems to be an unintended mechanic of the zipline heavily experimented with by the community, as another user elaborates on the specifics. “The end pole must be vertical, and the zipline must be between 30 and 50 degrees like shown in the vid,” they explain.

That might mean the trap is potentially hard to reproduce, but it still makes for a fantastic highlight moment that will make the zipline’s unfortunate victims tread a bit more carefully next time they find themselves hunting a Pathfinder on Olympus.