When will Team Deathmatch end in Apex Legends?

In season 16 of Apex Legends—titled Revelry—one of the most often requested gamemodes is finally getting added to the shooter. To kick off the season when it launches on Feb. 14, a new limited-time Team Deathmatch mode will be available to play. It will replace Arenas in the directory, which is getting sunset at the same time.

With how often TDM has been demanded by players, its initial appearance as a limited-time mode will no doubt sting. However, the mode is going to be around for a bit longer than most limited-time modes are and even after it’s gone, it won’t be as unavailable as it first may seem.

When does TDM end in Apex Legends?

Team Deathmatch will be available for the first three weeks of Apex Legends‘ 16th season Revelry. This means it will be playable as a standalone mode between Feb. 14 and Mar. 7. After the daily reset on Mar. 7, the limited-time Team Deathmatch playlist will be replaced by the new permanent Mixtape playlist.

Fortunately for players who enjoy TDM, this new permanent Mixtape playlist will actually include Team Deathmatch in its gamemode rotation. Mixtape acts like a greatest hits arcade mode, featuring Control, Gun Run, and Team Deathmatch on a rotating schedule. This does mean that TDM won’t always be around, but you won’t have to wait for it to be featured in an event again to play it after the three weeks are up.

Apex’s version of TDM is a six-vs-six mode, with 30 kills needed to win a round and two round wins needed to take the victory. At launch, it will have three playable maps: Habitat, Party Crasher, and Skull Town. Two of these maps used to be part of the Arenas playlist, and the cutout of Skull Town utilized is the same one re-purposed previously for Gun Run.