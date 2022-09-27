When is the Apex Legends season 14 ranked split?

Every season, the ranked split reset occurs in Apex Legends. Many players look forward to the reset since it coincides with ranked shifting to a new map and the ranks players achieved over the past several weeks undergo a soft reset, giving players new targets to grind for. Maybe that’s the top spot amongst the Apex Predators, or maybe that’s just making it to Platinum for the first time. Regardless, it feels like a little fresh start in the middle of the season.

Season 14’s second ranked split will take the Apex Games from Kings Canyon back over to Storm Point. Players will swap the deserts and swamps of the game’s original map for the cliffs, beaches, and jungles of its newest one. Players will also get a chance to test out Vantage in a ranked setting on Storm Point, with its incredibly long sightlines and height disparities creating a haven for the sniper.

Ranked Split 1 ends tomorrow – it's the last day of Ranked on Kings Canyon.



Up next: Storm Point for Split 2. pic.twitter.com/ZDh1M7XBO3 — Apex Legends News (@alphaINTEL) September 26, 2022

On the other hand, it’s important to realize exactly when the new ranked split takes over the game, so you don’t get taken by surprise seeing a new ranked map or checking your rank and suddenly noticing if you’re in Gold. If you’re looking forward to new ranks to grind for or you’re just waiting for a new map to play on, here’s when to expect the new ranked split in Apex.

What time does the season 14 ranked split reset in Apex Legends?

The new ranked split begins today, Sept. 27. The ranked playlist and ranks should reset at 12pm CT. This reset will occur automatically and won’t require you to download an update for your game.

The second ranked split will go from today until the end of season 14. So plan out your drop spots and figure out your rotations because Storm Point is coming, and so are lobbies full of other players waiting for their chance to take you out.