When does the Wintertide collection event start in Apex Legends?

December is fast approaching and with it comes the usual festive celebrations that have become a staple in Apex Legends. The limited-time Winter Express mode will be making its triumphant return to the available playlists, carrying in tow 24 themed cosmetics that will be available for purchase through the collection event tab.

Apex’s Wintertide collection event is also bringing with it the battle royale’s third Prestige skin: the “Apex Voidshifter” for Wraith. As with previous collection events, this item is a free unlock for any player who purchases all 24 of the event’s limited-time items. But don’t worry if you’re strapped for cash: Wintertide will include a free reward tracker with a variety of skins and sprays for those looking to grind out the game as normal.

Players won’t have to wait long to get their hands on all the new Apex content coming up. The three-week event is set to dominate the majority of December, giving you ample time to log in and explore all of the new offers.

When does the Wintertide collection event begin in Apex?

Apex’s Wintertide collection event is set to begin at reset on Tuesday, Dec. 6, launching with the first rotation of both its event store tab and reward tracker. Each of the three weeks makes different offers and free goodies available to incentivize players to check back in regularly.

Legends featured in the lineup of cosmetics available in the Wintertide collection event include Bangalore, Bloodhound, Valkyrie, Newcastle, Crypto, and Gibraltar. As has become standard of these collection events, these Legendary skins will have complementary Legendary weapon skins available in the store too. Each can be unlocked through three means: Apex Coins, Crafting Metals, or the Wintertide Event Apex Packs.

Winter Express—the featured limited-time mode—doesn’t appear to have undergone many adjustments since its last incarnation, featuring three squads battling it out for control of the Winter Express train on World’s Edge. Featuring loadouts, multiple rounds, and intense close-quarters action, it’s the perfect casual arcade mode to bring in the holidays.

The Apex Legends Wintertide collection event launches on Dec. 6 for all platforms, concluding toward the closing stages of the month on Dec. 27.