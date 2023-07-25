When does the Neon Network event end in Apex Legends?

The Neon Network collection event is finally live in Apex Legends. The vast majority of Apex players will undoubtedly have a familiarity with such collection events, but Neon Network has made some sweeping changes to the systems in place to spice up the formula and make its rewards more accessible without needing to open your wallet.

Whether its the new Compute Nodes event currency, or the cyberpunk and science fiction entourage of Legendary event skins that have caught your eye, there’s a lot to love with the Neon Network event. However, all of this will only be available for a short amount of time, so it’s vital to know how long the Neon Network collection event is going to be live for and on what day the event will end, taking the event-limited skins and reward shop with it.

When will Apex’s Neon Network collection event end?

The Apex Legends Neon Network collection event will end on Tuesday, Aug 8. With it going live on July 25, that means Apex players have two weeks to enjoy the neon-soaked festivities and purchase the event-limited cosmetics.

The most notable of those event cosmetics is the new Prestige skin for Valkyrie: Apex Interceptor. Valkyrie is already a popular pick, and this Prestige skin indulges all of the science fiction sensibilities that players often look for with Valkyrie’s cosmetics.

As with the Mythic-tier cosmetics released in prior events, players can unlock this skin by purchasing all 24 of the other event-limited items. This includes some slick looking Legendary skins for legends such as Ash, Lifeline, and Gibraltar that continue Apex’s recent run of delivering some of the game’s finest cosmetics yet this year.

Players that prefer not to cash out in these events have a lot to look forward to as well. The new event currency, Compute Nodes, give you access to a suite of Epic rewards that include a Loba and R-301 skin. These Compute Nodes can be found via the Node Tracker in non-ranked Battle Royale matches, making every game a treasure hunt for those with their eyes on the prize.

The Neon Network event’s end date of Aug 8 also marks the end of A Thief’s Bane—the story mission that was first made available on July 21. The mission has you, as Loba, breach a secret facility to uncover some horrifying revelations about Duardo Silva’s plans for The Outlands.

