When does Apex’s Iron Crown Collection event end?

Apex Legends’ Iron Crown Collection event hit live servers earlier this week, introducing a slew of new skins and the long-awaited Solos mode. The festivities won’t last forever, however, so fans of the game will want to jump in on the fun before the event wraps up later this month.

The Iron Crown Collection event will last for two weeks, in which fans will be able to complete missions and earn a new event currency named crowns. They’ll then be able to redeem crowns for Iron Apex packs—loot boxes that drop event cosmetics such as legendary skins—or for weapon skins, banners, and music packs from the event shop.

The Iron Crown Collection Event is now live!

Players will be able to receive only two Iron Apex packs for free with the crowns earned from missions. Iron Apex packs contain a 50 percent chance to include a legendary skin, so those who want to collect as many loot items as they can have to break out their wallets to purchase additional packs.

The Iron Crown Collection includes a new Solos mode for Apex fans to put their skills to the test. Respawn said this game mode will be temporary for now but it could become a permanent addition to the battle royale title in the future.

Apex’s medieval-themed event is set to end on Aug. 27, so fans will need to make sure they unlock as many event rewards as they can before the items are vaulted.