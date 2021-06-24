When does Apex’s Genesis collection event begin?

Mark your calendars, Apex Legends fans. The battle royale’s next collection event is just around the corner.

Apex’s Genesis event will take players on a trip down memory lane. The game’s original map, Kings Canyon, is returning to its original state when Apex first launched for the Duos and Trios modes only. That means Skull Town, one of fans’ favorite points of interest to date, will be back in all its glory when the event kicks off next week. Season three’s World’s Edge will also be available in Duos and Trios.

The Genesis event will include a prize track that will reward fans with free cosmetics for simply playing matches and completing daily challenges. Players can earn up to 1,600 points per day, which will go toward unlocking rewards including themed weapon charms, a skin for Wattson, and weapon skins for the Charge Rifle and Eva-8 shotgun.

There will also be 24 cosmetic items available for direct purchase in the event shop, either with Apex Coins or Crafting Metals. If players acquire all 24 items before the event ends, they’ll automatically receive Revenant’s Heirloom weapon, a red foldable scythe. Once the event ends, the Heirloom will become available for crafting.

The event begins Tuesday, June 29. Apex fans will have exactly two weeks to collect all the goodies they can before the festivities end on July 13.