When does Apex’s 2020 Fight or Fright event end?

Apex Legends’ official Twitter announced the game’s highly-anticipated upcoming Halloween-themed “Fight or Fright” event this morning.

With a video showing off some of the event’s features that include a limited-time game mode called “Shadow Royale,” the post noted that the event will start in two days on Thursday, Oct. 22.

If you’re looking to get as much out of the event as possible, you’ll want to make sure you’re ready to game a lot over the next two weeks, though. Apex’s Fight or Fright event ends on Nov. 3.

Along with the Shadow Royale game mode that was made popular during a previous Halloween event, this year’s event includes the release of numerous festive cosmetics for characters.

From scary clowns and pumpkin-headed skins to new voice lines, there’s a lot of fresh content to unpack later this week. So if you want to make sure you get it all, prepare yourself to tackle a plethora of challenges and take on the Shadow Royale before the event closes on Nov. 3.