When does Apex Legends’ War Games event end?

Apex Legends’ War Games event started yesterday with a new limited-time game mode to play and cosmetics to collect.

But if you want to make sure you take full advantage of everything the event has to offer, you might want to get to playing. War Games will only be live for a couple weeks.

Apex's War Games event will end on April 27.

Until then, you’ll be able to load up on new skins for characters like Wraith, Lifeline, Bloodhound, and Pathfinder. The series of skins features recolors from the Iron Crown event.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Additionally, there's a set schedule for all of the different takeover game modes. Over the course of two weeks, there are five different modes that will be offered. Each will be playable for about two to three days before the next one is offered up.

Armor Regen: Tuesday, April 13 to Thursday, April 15

Ultra Zones: Thursday, April 15 to Monday, April 19

Auto Banners: Monday, April 19 to Wednesday, April 21

Killing Time: Wednesday, April 21 to Friday, April 23

Second Chance: Friday, April 23 to Tuesday, April 27

