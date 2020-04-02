When does Apex Legends’ The Old Ways event start?

Permanent Duos mode, map selection, and a Bloodhound Town Takeover are on their way to Apex.

Apex Legends is getting a care package worth of content.

Respawn revealed the upcoming The Old Ways lore event, which will give the community a deep dive into Bloodhound’s past. Players will be able to fight Prowlers for loot as part of a hunt-themed Town Takeover. But that’s not all that’s coming.

Learn the truth of the Old Ways and see a scared youth become the fearsome Bloodhound in the newest installment of Stories from the Outlands: "The Old Ways".



Apex is getting the long-anticipated Duos mode as a permanent game mode. Fans have asked for a Duos mode since the battle royale’s early days, and after a few stints as a limited-time game mode, players can finally dive into the map with their favorite squadmate (or the one with the best aim).

Respawn also took care of another fan demand. The event will add a new map selection feature that allows players to choose between Kings Canyon and World’s Edge. Map selection was a recurring request after Apex’s season three completely took Kings Canyon out of the map rotation.

Kings Canyon returned to the game a few times after its departure. Apex’s first map has been the stage for competitive matches since the midseason ranked split on March 24 and players had several opportunities to dive into the map as part of numerous limited-time modes.

When does The Old Ways event start?

Respawn announced that Bloodhound’s The Old Ways lore event kicks off on April 7 and ends on April 21. Players will have two weeks to collect the limited-time cosmetics. The official announcement was accompanied by another episode of the “Stories from the Outlands” short, Apex’s way of delivering surgical doses of lore about its characters.