When does Apex Legends season 5 end?

Apex Legends’ fifth season kicked off with a bang on Tuesday, May 12.

Fortune’s Favor brought significant changes to the battle royale, introducing Loba, a stylish, sophisticated, and resourceful thief, along with balance changes and developments to the narrative arc.

Apex’s prime map, Kings Canyon, received a slew of changes with Skull Town and Thunderdome saying their goodbyes.

A new POI, called Salvage, and ultimate-charging Charge Towers were added to the Broken Coast, the excavation of the Capacitor made an appearance, and Nesting Grounds have continued to regrow into the Reclaimed Forest. It’s almost a complete overhaul and it’s already looking good.

It's time to pursue your fortune! Season 5—Fortune's Favor is now live across all platforms. Peep the patch notes below.



📄: https://t.co/e2r0NVnKBU pic.twitter.com/P8fz7aih0Y — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) May 12, 2020

To coincide with the changes, season five brought Apex’s first Quest—a season-long search for nine pieces of a mysterious relic. Players can pick up their first daily Treasure Pack in any competitive match to get started with the hunt and pick up free weekly drops of new story, gameplay, and rewards throughout the season. To unlock each hunt, players can find Treasure Boxes scattered around the map. The boxes include loot and Crafting Materials.

But when does the season come to an end?

Respawn Entertainment has yet to release an official end date for Fortune’s Favor. But if season five is anything like season four, it should last around three months. This was the case with every single season with the expectation of season three, Meltdown.