It’s hard to believe, but season 14 of Apex Legends is approaching quickly. It seems like only yesterday that we were introduced to Newcastle and a refreshed ranked system, but it’s almost time to welcome the next evolution of Apex and everything that promises.

While details are still scarce about season 14, titled Hunted, Respawn has revealed when players can jump into the action and try out new legend Vantage, a “reforged” Kings Canyon, and the new level cap increase. Here’s everything you need to know about Hunted’s release date and what you’ll be able to experience on day one.

When does Apex Legends Season 14: Hunted begin?

According to the season 14 website, Hunted begins on Tuesday, Aug. 9. When the new season begins, players will be able to try out Vantage, a new legend who’s handy with rifles and carries around a bat-like companion named Echo. In her recently-released Stories from the Outlands trailer, Vantage’s quiet life on the frozen planet of Págos is shattered when she discovers an old ship called the G.D.S. Vantage and learns that her mother’s past may be more complex than she’s letting on.

Fans will also be able to investigate a reforged Kings Canyon, which was previously teased via magazine covers in the new Clinic POI on Olympus. Rumors and leaks point to a redesign of the classic Skull Town POI, though that has yet to be confirmed. Finally, Respawn is increasing Apex‘s level cap, a much-asked-for feature among high-level and longtime players.

Hunted doesn’t launch until Aug. 9, but interested players can learn more about the upcoming 14th season when the launch trailer releases on July 28.