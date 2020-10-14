When does Apex Legends’ next legend Horizon release?

Apex Legends has a new character coming into the mix—and she’ll likely be here in less than a month.

EA teased a new legend today named Horizon as a way to promote the upcoming season for the game.

Horizon’s first teaser came as players started to complete in-game challenges that involve helping to get Horizon some sort of “data.” She eventually introduced herself as Dr. Mary Somers.

Earlier today, however, Apex teasers confirmed that Horizon will be available in season seven, which is set to begin in early or mid-November. So players should expect to be able to play her then.

As of right now, there isn’t a ton of information available for Horizon. Any theorycrafting done regarding her kit is just speculation at this point.

In the coming weeks, as season seven approaches, Apex fans will likely get more information about Horizon and learn more about what she brings to the table in terms of lore as well as playability.

Along with Horizon’s release coming in November, season seven will also include the release of the Champions Edition of the game that comes with character unlocks as well as some other extras.