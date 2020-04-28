When does Apex Legends’ new Battle Armor limited-time mode end?

Apex Legends’ Battle Armor limited-time mode will arm players with a body shield and a P2020 as soon as they land. The LTM will water down the randomness and create a more level playing field for competitors, especially in the earlier rounds of a match.

In Battle Armor, all players will spawn with a shield and a P2020. Scouting World’s Edge is the only way to get access to better weapons and healing items, such as shield batteries and cells. But unlike regular Apex matches, shields will be disabled in the map, forcing players to engage with enemies wearing a similar level of body armor.

The mode also evolves as part of its rotation. The initial version gives players a white body shield and a P2020 but will give out increasingly better armor as the mode remains on live servers over the weeks. Battle Armor Two provides players with blue body shields, while Battle Armor Three gives out purple body shields from the start. Firefights will likely become increasingly protracted as the mode progresses.

The final version of the mode proves to be the most dynamic. In Battle Armor Evolved, players will be armed with Evo Shields, which increase in capacity based on damage dealt. Engaging in firefights early in a match is vital, since it gives an edge over enemies with base shields.

When does Battle Armor end?

The limited-time mode as a whole is available until May 12, the day that Apex‘s season five kicks off, but players must keep an eye out for each rotation. Battle Armor One runs between April 28 and May 2, while Battle Armor Two takes place from May 2 to 6. Players can experience Battle Armor Three from May 6 to 9, and the rotation finishes with Battle Armor Evolved between May 9 and 12.