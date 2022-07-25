Just in time to cure the after-ALGS blues.

The Twitch Rivals series is coming back to Apex Legends for its fourth installment. With the ALGS Championship early in July, the competitive Apex scene has been on a break for the past couple of weeks.

Twitch Rivals – NA Showdown 4 is looking to fill the gap for Apex viewers by inviting 20 teams of three to battle it out for glory. Despite being considered a showmatch, Twitch Rivals offers a modest prize pool to motivate all the participating players.

Here is everything to know about the Twitch Rivals Apex Legends Showdown Four.

Twitch Rivals Apex Legends Showdown Four: Teams, prize pool, format, time, and more

Twitch Rivals Apex Legends NA Showdown Four prize pool

The participating teams in the Twitch Rivals Apex Legends NA Showdown 4 will battle for a $50,000 prize pool.

First place: $7,500

The player with the most eliminations across all games will also be rewarded with an additional $200.

Twitch Rivals Apex Legends NA Showdown Four format

20 teams of three players each will play six rounds of Apex in Twitch Rivals NA Showdown Four. At the end of each round, teams will gather points based on their placement and number of kills. The teams will take their place on the leaderboard based on their scores after six rounds.

When will the Twitch Rivals Apex Legends NA Showdown Four start time

The Twitch Rivals Apex Legends NA Showdown Four will start on July 26, 2022, at 2pm CT. The tournament will wrap up on the same day after six rounds of Apex.

When will the Twitch Rivals Apex Legends NA Showdown Four teams

At the time of writing, only four teams have been confirmed to participate in the Twitch Rivals Apex Legends NA Showdown Four.

Team HisandHers His TBA TBA

Team ImperialHal ImperialHal Xednim HusKerrs

Team iiTzTimmy iiTzTimmy Sweetdreams

Team Hambino Hambino



The rest of the teams will be announced before the event starts.