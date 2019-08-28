Twitch Rivals: Apex Legends day one is now live

The Twitch Rivals: Apex Legends Road to TwitchCon Showdown is now live. Over 100 streamers from Europe and North America will be competing for $50,000 and a trip to TwitchCon San Diego.

The two-day event began today at 12pm CT. Game four is underway for European streamers.

Screengrab via Twitch.tv/twitchrivals

Players will earn money based on where they place and how many eliminations they get. A team that comes in first will get $625, while the squad with the most eliminations receives the same amount.

Screengrab via Twitch.tv/twitchrivals

After two victories in a row, Team KRYP currently holds the lead with a total prize pool of $2,863.

The top two teams from the competition qualify for TwitchCon San Diego, where players will compete for an even bigger prize pool for $500,000.

“Five Stream Teams will take to the stage to prove themselves, while 45 Twitch Partners or Affiliates will take a seat to challenge them in each match,” according to TwitchCon’s website. “There’s cash on the line for each match and a bounty on every Stream Team’s head.”

Players can watch day two of the tournament tomorrow where North American players like Coby “dizzy” Meadows and Brandon “aceu” Winn will compete. TSM’s professional team—Jordan “Reps” Wolfe, Mac “Albralelie” Kenzie Beckwith, and Phillip “ImperialHal” Dosen—who took home the gold at the EXP Invitational in the X Games Minneapolis earlier this month will also be in the competition.