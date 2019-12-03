Today’s Apex Legends patch has been postponed to a “later date”

Apex Legends fans eager to begin the post-level 100 grind and snag some adorable weapon charms will have to wait a little bit longer—today’s patch is postponed.

The Apex Twitter informed fans today that the patch’s launch will be delayed due to an “unforeseen issue.” The news may upset fans who have been waiting all day to enjoy the new content. But rolling out a patch that may adversely affect players’ experience would be far more disappointing.

“Due to a last minute, unforeseen issue, the patch that was originally set to go live today has been postponed to a later date,” Respawn said. “Once we have more information and an ETA on what that new date is, we’ll be sure to update everyone here.”

Despite the patch’s delay, players are reporting that the update is still being downloaded onto their PC and console.

TSM Diego on Twitter @PlayApex The update is downloading on my end ? Whats going on lol

Though this may be getting players’ hopes up, the update is likely downloading in the background to prepare for the future patch.

Respawn hasn’t given a time frame for when the patch will go live. But the Apex Twitter account will update fans as soon as that information becomes available.

Update Dec. 3 3:20pm CT: The Apex Twitter informed fans that the PC update went live after the announcement of the patch’s delay. There’s no ETA on when the update will go live for consoles.