‘This might be the season’: Apex Legends pros weigh in on season 19 changes

Since Apex Legends‘ developer shared season 19’s upcoming changes, pro players and streamers have had a lot to say, as many were given the opportunity to test out the changes out ahead of release.

The update will include substantial adjustments to the Storm Point map, balance changes, as well as the release of the new legend Conduit. Some changes were widely praised, while others were welcomed with less warmth.

“Storm Point changes 10/10. Every bad POI made amazing,” wrote 100Thieves streamer NiceWigg in a post to X, formerly Twitter, on Oct. 26. This seems to be the most popular change among pros. Nearly half of the map was adjusted, with new points of interest added and others overhauled.

-Storm Point changes 10/10. Every bad POI made amazing.

-Conduit has tons of potential DURING fights

-Bangalore changes dont feel too rough (Bang mains 😭)

-Ranked improved but still work to be done

-Gun Meta feels the same



Players expressed mixed reactions to the ranked changes. They’ve been controversial since the last few seasons, with players complaining about how points are distributed in ranked games, either by getting eliminations and assists or surviving.

“Ranked changes are awful,” reacted Furia’s coach PVPX. On the other side, NiceWigg showed more hope, but wrote there was “still work to be done.”

In Season 19, players will have to complete promotional trials to climb from one ranked tier to the next. Players will get specific missions to finish in their next five games, with objectives like finishing in the top 10.

Players also expressed mixed reactions to the balance changes. Usually, they are challenging to predict, and the community needs a week or so to adapt while that the meta shifts.

Generally, though, pro players and streamers are hopeful. “This actually might be ‘the season’,” wrote streamer Noko. They praised Storm Point changes, but focused more on the introduction of cross-progression to the game.

Starting with season 19, players will be able to play on all platforms without losing their collectible items and legend unlocks. This has been a highly-requested feature by the community for years, and it’s finally happening.

Apex‘s season 19, called Ignite, will launch on Oct. 31. In addition to the changes, it’ll introduce a new battle pass, meaning players only have a few days left to complete their season 18 challenges.

