This game-breaking Evac Tower exploit is trapping Apex players in mid-air

Apex Legends’ Evac Tower brought more versatility to the game, but it also brought a bunch of bugs and exploits, as shown by a squad who were the unfortunate victims of it.

In Reddit threads on Oct. 18, two players from the same team shared an exploit that ruined their landing attempt in a Diamond-level ranked game.

The clip below shows players gliding towards Cage in King’s Canyon. Suddenly, the top of the Evac Tower appears and they can’t keep the same trajectory. It appears they’re trapped in the balloon of the Evac Tower, unable to land for over 10 seconds.

“Honestly I wonder if this has ever happened in the history of Apex ever,” one of the players wrote. The Valkyrie player, who also shared the play, had spotted enemies right beneath them.

It’s unclear if the Evac Tower deployment on the squad was intended by the enemy team, but it was a genius move.

It trapped the players for 25 seconds until it naturally disappeared and they could resume their landing—not without ruining their timing and making them vulnerable upon setting foot on the ground.

The item takes five whole seconds to deploy, so it’s almost impossible to calculate the position of flying enemies to get them on the Tower’s trajectory intentionally.

Still, players shouldn’t be able to be trapped inside the Evac Tower. The clip is confusing because it shows the team trapped inside invisible walls in the shape of a balloon. Fortunately, they weren’t stuck indefinitely.

“The evac tower would disappear after a short time and they’d be able to get out,” one player explained on Reddit. “I’m more surprised that the balloon frame has a hitbox.”

Take this as a warning: It’s possible to get your game ruined by an Evac Tower in the most confusing way. It’s still unclear whether the developer is going to fix this glitch. We’ll just have to wait and see if Respawn steps in.

