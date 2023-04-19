Stunning Apex skin creation drops Loba right into the world of Demon Slayer

Skins are a fun way to show your style and customize your favorite champion, and they’re pretty popular across several mainstream titles like League of Legends, Fortnite, and Apex Legends. Even though new skins are regularly added in Apex, it doesn’t stop fans from dreaming up skin collaborations they’d love to see.

Hunnypuzzle is an artist who posts a lot of fan art and concept designs on Reddit. Some of their most recent works revolve around a series of skins for fan-favorite Legends like Octane, Valkyrie, Wattson, and Loba.

In particular, their latest Loba and Demon Slayer skin fan art, shared on Reddit on April 18, has players demanding a collaboration for this skin line.

This skin concept features Loba in a similar style to Demon Slayer character Mitsuri Kanroji, who has the same gradient hair color, thigh-high socks, and a controversial outfit.

Despite the questionable attire, fans find the design cool; they love the concept art and believe fan service skin lines like this could fund Apex for a very long time. But others believe a skin like this isn’t appropriate for the game and would be too distracting.

While fans are on the fence about this particular design, it’s brought up a lot of other ideas on what anime collaborations would do well in Apex, such as a Naruto skin for Mirage, a Denji skin for Octane, or a Gyutaro skin for Revenant.

There have been some anime-inspired Apex skins that were released during the Gaiden event, including Sea Legs Octane, Lightning Spirit Wattson, and Marked Man Mirage. They were less character-themed, however, and more just styles from the series, which doesn’t exactly line up with what players are demanding.

Although it may not happen any time soon, it’s exciting to see players are still hyped for future skins, despite the hit-and-miss skin from the recent Sun Squad event.