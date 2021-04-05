Respawn investigating Apex bug that causes players to lose unlocks when linking email with EA account

Apex Legends players complained that their legend and cosmetic unlocks were deleted after linking their email to their EA account. And now, Respawn is investigating the issue.

A lengthy Reddit post detailed one player losing over $1,000 in Apex content, including two heirlooms and several seasons of completed battle passes. And it seems that complaint, along with a slew of others, has led Respawn to "escalate" the reports to the support team, the company tweeted today.

We're investigating reports of some @playapex players losing unlocks after changing the email associated with their EA account.



A similar bug is affecting account progress for PS4 players. We’ve asked support teams to escalate these reports.



Will report back with updates! — Respawn (@Respawn) April 5, 2021

"We're investigating reports of some [Apex] players losing unlocks after changing the email associated with their EA account," the tweet reads.

It's unclear exactly how the bug works, but linking or changing your email to your EA account appears to be the culprit. Players looking to avoid losing any cosmetics should refrain from making changes to their account until the issue is solved.

PlayStation 4 users were also affected by a glitch that caused players to lose unlocks. But that's a "similar but separate" case, according to Respawn, that doesn't appear to be affected by linking your email.

Respawn is looking into both bugs and "will report back with updates."