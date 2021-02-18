Respawn gives first look at Apex Legends on Switch during Nintendo Direct

Take the Apex Games with you everywhere you go.

Apex Legends is coming to the Nintendo Switch in less than a month, and Respawn gave fans a look at how the battle royale will run in the new console come March 9.

Although the footage looks mostly the same, it's possible to spot a few minor changes that could make their way to the game soon. Switch players will also get a handful of perks, including 30 free levels on the season eight Battle Pass, an exclusive Pathfinder skin, and double XP for a limited amount of time.

*Apex on Switch intensifies* 👀



Today, during #NintendoDirect, we got our first look at Apex Legends on the #NintendoSwitch! March 9 can't come soon enough. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MLoiamNugW — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) February 18, 2021

The bottom right side of the screen shows a dedicated item slot on the HUD that appears to be dedicated to Mobile Respawn Beacons. The space could also possibly house gear items such as the Ultimate Accelerant—although players can already use the device by pressing the Ultimate button while the ability is on cooldown.

Another minor change is on the kill feed: it shows a warning that someone is reviving a player. The new addition could come in handy to keep track of enemy resurrections. The two additions could make their way to the battle royale as soon as this season.

Moreover, Switch players are getting a series of bonuses to celebrate the launch and to catch up on Battle Pass progression. Respawn is giving out 30 levels on the season eight Battle Pass and hosting a two-week, Switch-exclusive double XP event. It should run between March 9 and 23. Players who dive into Apex on the portable platform will also get an exclusive Pathfinder cosmetic.

The battle royale was scheduled to launch on Switch in 2020, but its debut was delayed to 2021. Apex will debut on the new platform on March 9 “with support for cross-platform play, our latest seasonal content, and full feature parity with the other versions of the game,” according to game director Chad Grenier.

Developer Panic Button handled Apex's port to the Switch. The studio has a number of high-profile Switch ports to showcase, including Rocket League, Warframe, DOOM, Doom 3: BFG Edition, and Doom Eternal for the portable platform alone.

Switch players can dive into Apex and get their exclusive rewards on March 9.