Respawn fixes Apex Legends’ battle pass progression reset, gives out one week of double XP

Apex Legends‘ battle pass reset issues are no more. Respawn fixed an error that reset players’ stars today and is giving out double experience points as compensation for all the trouble with the battle pass.

We've just pushed out two updates:



– Fixed an issue causing some BP progress to be lost. To make up for that bug, we've turned on Double XP. It'll run until next week's patch.



– Changed Ring Damage: Ring 3 goes from 5% per tick to 10%. Ring 4 and Ring 5 go from 10% to 20%. — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) November 12, 2020

A glitch reset players’ progress toward the next battle pass tier when the latest batch of weekly challenges was unlocked earlier today. The issue was likely a collateral effect of changes to the battle pass and the latest patch has fixed the occurrence.

The season seven Battle Pass has been controversial since its release. Respawn announced a “revamped” and “streamlined” system, with stars replacing the old Challenge Points (CP). Players could earn stars through challenges or through gaining experience. In theory, it meant that progressing through the tiers could be simpler than in the previous season, but the system had the opposite outcome.

The community considered its new model to be “too grindy”: completing challenges became more important, but the values needed to clear the objectives were skewed and unbalanced. The rewards they gave out, too, were insufficient.

Respawn promptly adjusted the formula. Just one day after the Battle Pass launched, developers halved the XP cost to obtain Stars and there are more tweaks in line for next week—including 10 free levels for all players. The upcoming set of changes should put the difficulty more in line with the old levels in season six.

The patch also shipped an adjustment not related to the Battle Pass. The Ring will deal greatly increased damage starting from round three, a return to the pre-Ascension levels.