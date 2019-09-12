Respawn adds extended Apex Legends Double XP weekend after last week’s failed attempt

Apex Legends fans looking to grind some last-minute experience before the season ends are in luck. Respawn Entertainment is adding an extended Double XP weekend starting today after last week’s attempt failed due to a bug.

Respawn revealed the news on Apex’s Twitter today, informing fans that extra XP will be awarded for top-five finishes and victories on Kings Canyon.

Apex Legends on Twitter Legends! Starting today we’re running an Extended Double XP weekend for Top 5 and Wins until 9/12 10am PDT.

Although the initial tweet bamboozled fans, claiming the event would end today, Respawn’s team corrected itself with a second post.

Apex Legends on Twitter Sorry – Double XP runs until 10am on 9/16!

The event will run until 12pm CT on Sept. 16.

Respawn initially had the Double XP Weekend planned for Sept. 6, but a bug caused by the event was resulting in players disconnecting from the game.

To rectify the error, Respawn is offering players an extra day to level up their Battle Pass with double experience.

The Voidwalker event, along with the popular sniper and shotgun-only mode Armed and Dangerous, is scheduled to end on Sept. 17. Fans can put some extra hours into the battle royale to capitalize on both limited-time events.