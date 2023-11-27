Nickmercs, Noko fall short of Apex pre-season ticket, casting doubt on pro league goals

Not everyone is hitting expectations as Year Four of the ALGS kicks off.

Nov. 25 to 27 marks the beginning of Year Four in the Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS), with the pre-season qualifiers already seeing well-recognized players struggle to hit their stride. Among them are Nickmercs and Nokopuffs, who need to make a comeback after falling short in their first qualification attempt.

The Apex pre-season qualifier (PSQ) is set across four weekends, giving teams four separate chances to snag a spot in their respective region’s pro league. Each weekend sees six intensely competitive rounds play out. Only the winning team from each qualifying tournament will guarantee themselves a place amongst the pros. After the four winning teams are welcomed into the league, the final four pro league places will be awarded based on accumulated points over each week’s competition.

As a result, even the smallest of shortcomings can devastate a team’s chances of success. This lurches the pro league goals of several prominent Apex figures into doubt.

Apex content creator Nokopuffs missed qualifying for the first PSQ final by 13 points, alongside teammates Connor “Prophet” Ashby and Austin “Sang” Abila. The trio had to settle for 17th place in their group.

Addressing their results, Noko admitted they were not playing confidently so far but knew what they needed to work on to perform better. Regardless, they will need three consistently improved performances or an outright tournament win to have a chance at pro league qualification.

Controversial figure Nickmercs also failed to reach the first PSQ final with his team Tripods, crashing out in round three of the competition. Their early exit is particularly shocking given they competed in both split two of the ALGS pro league and the pre-Championship last chance qualifiers in 2023.

Nickmercs didn’t make it. Screenshot by Dot Esports via NICKMERCS on YouTube

Fellow pre-season qualifier competitor Zachmazer was quick to mock Tripods’ performance following their inability to reach the semifinals. Zachmazer is currently playing on E8, who comfortably reached the first of four pre-season qualifier finals.

The pods might take themselves out of the Countdown Contest. pic.twitter.com/gwADQemGNf — E8 Zachmazer (@zachmazer) November 26, 2023

While Zachmazer has been criticized by Tripods fans for his clear dig at the team, the player clarified he was in no way hating on the players themselves, and trash-talking competitors is simply part of the job.

Trash talk or not, Zachmazer is right to point out Tripod’s shortcomings. The team only accumulated 170 points over the first PSQ weekend, which is particularly disappointing given that current favorites DropInGaming were able to gain 105 in their semifinal group alone.

While the pre-season action is far from over, fans will be left on the edge of their seats wondering if their favorite players will earn a coveted place in the pro league. Other well-recognized figures such as previous BLVKHVND coach Voltic and formerly retired pro BulletL are also yet to prove their worth in the competition, with so much to play for.

Eyes will be on the likes of Nickmercs and Noko as the fight for pro league status continues.