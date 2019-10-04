Latest Nvidia GeForce driver hotfix addresses flickering issues in Apex Legends

Nvidia has released the GeForce driver hotfix 436.51 to fix a random flicker gameplay issue for Apex Legends.

Nvidia had recently released driver version 436.48 recently. While the update introduced fixes and optimization for Ghost Recon: Breakpoint and Asgard’s Wrath, it introduced a screen flickering problem for Apex players.

The hotfix also addresses three other games, including the two latest FIFA games and Star Wars: Battlefront 2. These games will randomly crash to the desktop on some computers.

If you’ve experienced issues with these particular games, you can apply the hotfix at Nvidia’s official website. If not, there’s no need to install the new driver.

This is not the first time Nvidia cards had flickering issues with Apex Legends. A recent update a few months ago caused flickering textures and light artifacts to appear on the map, distracting players.

Apex flickering textures and flashes Clip of shroud Playing Just Chatting – Clipped by Fai9al023

A thread on Nvidia’s official forum reveals the lengthy extent of the problem. While it’s not a widespread problem, different users have consistently experienced the bug for themselves, and have tried to sought help wherever they can.

Hopefully, this hotfix will finally nip the problem in the bud. For now, let’s hope players will be able to enjoy playing Crypto in peace before the next problem rolls around.