How to watch Twitch Rivals: Apex Legends Road to TwitchCon II

Twitch Rivals is back and the prize pool is bigger than ever. Over $2 million is up for grabs at TwitchCon from Sept. 27 to 29.

Fortnite, League of Legends, and Teamfight Tactics will take center stage before Apex Legends features on day three of the event.

Ten stacked streamer teams will compete for a prize pool on a game by game basis using a placement and elimination points system across six matches.

So far, eight teams have been finalized. Four were invited and four qualified through the Road to TwitchCon. Before the main event kicks off, though, there are still two spots available.

Schedule

The third installment of the Road to TwitchCon starts at 5pm CT on Sept. 11.

Participants

The list of participants for the third leg of Road to TwitchCon is unavailable at time of writing. This article will be updated once all of the participants have been released.

Qualified teams

Two European and two North American teams have qualified for TwitchCon, while the four invited teams have yet to be revealed.

Streaming options

You can watch the stream on the official Twitch Rivals channel or alternatively on each of the participant’s streams.