How to watch Twitch Rivals Apex Legends at TwitchCon 2019

The third and final day of Twitch Rivals: TwitchCon features Apex Legends on Sept. 29.
Six winning teams from the Road to TwitchCon will face off against four stream teams for a portion of the $95,000 prize pool. The roster of streaming personalities includes Coby “Dizzy” Meadows, TSM’s Colton “Viss” Visser, and Gale Adelade.
The stream teams will rotate every six matches. Group A will play in the morning, while Group B competes in the afternoon. Prizes will be available for each individual match and the prize pool will be distributed based on a placement and elimination point system.
Format
- Team size: Three players
- The tournament will be broken up into two groups. Group A will play in the morning and Group B will play in the afternoon.
- The Road to TwitchCon and stream teams will play six games in their group. The remaining teams will compete in three games.
- Each game will have prizing based on placements and eliminations. The Road to TwitchCon and creator teams will have an additional prize pool based on how they performed compared to the other teams.
Prizing
Prizing (per game)
|First place
|$5,000
|Second place
|$1,500
|Third place
|$750
|Eliminate bounty team
|$1,000
Prizing (bounty teams)
|First place
|$30,000
|Second place
|$21,000
|Third place
|$18,000
|Fourth place
|$12,000
|Fifth place
|$6,000
|Most eliminations
|$2,500
Schedule
|Date
|Time (CT)
|Event
|Sept. 29
|11:00am
|Wave one
|Sept. 29
|1:00pm
|Wave two
|Sept. 29
|3:00pm
|Wave three
|Sept. 29
|5:00pm
|Wave four
Where to watch the event
The event will be available to watch on the official Twitch Rivals broadcast, as well as on each of the streamer’s Twitch channels.