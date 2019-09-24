How to watch Twitch Rivals Apex Legends at TwitchCon 2019

The third and final day of Twitch Rivals: TwitchCon features Apex Legends on Sept. 29.

Six winning teams from the Road to TwitchCon will face off against four stream teams for a portion of the $95,000 prize pool. The roster of streaming personalities includes Coby “Dizzy” Meadows, TSM’s Colton “Viss” Visser, and Gale Adelade.

The stream teams will rotate every six matches. Group A will play in the morning, while Group B competes in the afternoon. Prizes will be available for each individual match and the prize pool will be distributed based on a placement and elimination point system.

Format

Team size: Three players

The tournament will be broken up into two groups. Group A will play in the morning and Group B will play in the afternoon.

The Road to TwitchCon and stream teams will play six games in their group. The remaining teams will compete in three games.

Each game will have prizing based on placements and eliminations. The Road to TwitchCon and creator teams will have an additional prize pool based on how they performed compared to the other teams.

Prizing

Prizing (per game)

First place $5,000 Second place $1,500 Third place $750 Eliminate bounty team $1,000

Prizing (bounty teams)

First place $30,000 Second place $21,000 Third place $18,000 Fourth place $12,000 Fifth place $6,000 Most eliminations $2,500

Schedule

Date Time (CT) Event Sept. 29 11:00am Wave one Sept. 29 1:00pm Wave two Sept. 29 3:00pm Wave three Sept. 29 5:00pm Wave four

Where to watch the event

TwitchRivals – Twitch TwitchRivals streams live on Twitch! Check out their videos, sign up to chat, and join their community.

The event will be available to watch on the official Twitch Rivals broadcast, as well as on each of the streamer’s Twitch channels.