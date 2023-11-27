How to fix Apex Legends ‘This Account is Not Permitted to Play Online’ error

That pesky This Account is Not Permitted to Play Online error is bound to ruin all your Apex Legends gaming for the night. So, let’s fix it so we can go back to missing every bullet of our R-99s.

Apex, like most titles, is prone to the occasional error. These types of errors are concerning as they feel like a punishment, however, you’ll be happy to know you’ve done nothing wrong. This particular error can happen because of a few reasons. Fear not though, it’ll all be over in no time—you’ll just have to follow these steps.

What is the Apex Legends ‘This Account is Not Permitted to Play Online’ error?

This could be you. Image via Respawn Entertainment

There are multiple reasons you could be getting the This Account is Not Permitted to Play Online error for Apex. It could relate to a ban, a connection issue, or VPNs, and can be fixed easily (unless you’ve been cheating).

Banned for cheating

This particular error can come about due to being banned. If you’ve cheated, this should come as no surprise. If you’re an innocent gamer there are ways to try to rectify this issue. Firstly, check your email to see if you’ve been banned. This is the email that correlates with your Apex account, so Respawn would have sent you an email informing you of your ban.

VPN usage

Sometimes a VPN can be an excellent assistant in helping you get another country’s extensive Netflix catalog. However, if you’ve left it on, this could be the thing holding you back from playing Apex because the game thinks you’re somewhere else.

How to fix the Apex Legends ‘This Account is Not Permitted to Play Online’ error

The Apex Legends ‘This Account is Not Permitted to Play Online’ error has multiple fixes. Follow the steps below and you’ll be back online in no time.

Appeal your Apex ban

If this is the case, it’s time to create an appeal application. Head to the EA account support page and click Appealing bans or suspensions. Follow the process, and the Respawn and EA team will determine if you’ve actually been cheating or not.

You can also see all the reasons you’ve possibly been banned and what not to do next time if you’ve been banned for a valid reason.

Disable your VPN

If you have been using a VPN, this is a relatively easy and logical fix. Turn off your PC, and router, and restart your game. The next step is to try to play Apex again. If the error persists, move on to another solution.

Troubleshooting the issues with Respawn

The Respawn team is there to help you in times of stress. Head to the Problems Playing Online page of EA’s website, and follow the steps required. You can also contact them directly. This might take some time as getting in touch with them depends on the volume of players experiencing issues. On this section of the EA help website, you’ll be able to see if there are any issues related to their long list of titles.

Make sure you check this whenever there is an issue.