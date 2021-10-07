Here are all the skins dropping in Apex’s Monsters Within event

With the Monsters Within event beginning on Oct. 12, the Apex Legends gods have blessed us with a new set of creepy skins to satisfy our spooky season sensibilities.

The Halloween event skins are usually popular among fans, and this year should be no exception, with the new skins leaning into some classic horror characters as inspirations for their newest offerings. Fans of Halloween skins past will also be happy to know that several skins will make a return in the event store during the three-week event.

All in all, it looks like another great round of cosmetic additions to the game, even if it’s a little scary for your wallet.

Here are the skins arriving in the Monsters Within event.

Revenant

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Bloodhound

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Caustic

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Seer, Valkyrie, and Wraith

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

In addition to these skins, an epic Loba skin will be available via a free reward track, and data miners have also uncovered epic skins for Horizon and Gibraltar not features in the Monsters Within trailer.

And finally, you can celebrate Día de los Muertos with Octane’s new Muerte Rápida epic skin, which will be available from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1.