Day 2 of Twitch Rivals: Apex Legends is now live

The second day of Twitch Rivals: Apex Legends Road to TwitchCon Showdown is now live. Sixty North American teams will compete for their share of a $50,000 prize pool and two spots in TwitchCon San Diego.

The second and final day of the tournament began today at 5pm CT.

Teams will participate in eight games, earning money based on their placings and the number of eliminations they get. The highest-placed team in a match will win $625, while the team with the most kills will receive the same amount.

The top two teams from the tournament will qualify for TwitchCon San Diego, where they’ll play for a $500,000 prize pool.

Apex fans can watch high-level gameplay from popular players like Coby “dizzy” Meadows and Brandon “aceu” Winn who are participating in the tournament. TSM’s professional team—Jordan “Reps” Wolfe, Mac “Albralelie” Kenzie Beckwith, and Phillip “ImperialHal” Dosen—will be looking to win their second competition in a row after taking home the gold at X Games Minneapolis.

After an intense first day of Twitch Rivals where European teams matched up against each other, Team KRYP and Team 9impulse were victorious and secured their spots in TwitchCon San Diego.

Day two of Twitch Rivals: Apex Legends is scheduled to run from 5pm to 8:30pm CT.