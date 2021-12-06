Crypto’s Heirloom appears in potential Apex leak

Even though Apex Legends fans just received an Heirloom for Wattson, it appears the next melee skin is already on the horizon.

The next Heirloom will belong to Crypto, according to a video posted by Apex news YouTuber Thordan Smash. It’s a retractable knife known as a jikdo, which Crypto can be seen twirling around and brandishing in the clip. There don’t seem to be too many animations associated with it yet, but the few that exist show Crypto performing a horizontal slash with the blade out and retracting the knife when he’s finished. The jikdo has a shape in the footage, but it doesn’t seem to have finished colors or textures yet, so it’s obviously still a work in progress.

In the latter half of the video, Thordan Smash also points out some other interesting aspects of the leak. The weapon Crypto has equipped appears to be an energy pistol, which was already leaked several seasons ago, according to Thordan Smash. The Nemesis, which was also accidentally leaked earlier this year during Rampart’s Town Takeover, makes an appearance in this leak, as does a new light LMG known as the Maelstrom. The footage includes a look at the Maelstrom’s description, which reads, “Rapid machine gun. Ammo capacity increases +5 with each kill.” Thordan Smash states in the video the gun doesn’t actually work yet in the leaked build, so it’s anyone’s guess as to how the gun feels.

This leak comes on the heels of Wattson’s heirloom, which was officially announced last week during the event trailer for the new Raiders collection event. It’s not the holiday-themed extravaganza players are used to, but finally seeing Wattson’s heirloom was enough to keep spirits high.