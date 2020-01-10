Caustic third-person bug causes bullets to fire off target, Apex dev responds

The upcoming Apex Legends event is a classy affair that looks to revitalize the mid-season lull. But a few bugs may need to be sorted out before it goes live.

Respawn developer Rayme Vinson responded to a fan’s Reddit post last night, assuring the community that many bug fixes are in the works before the third-person mode goes live in the upcoming Grand Soirée Arcade Event. One of these glitches involves Caustic’s bullets firing completely off target when shooting through gas.

I was 3rd person training in the firing range, getting ready for the new event and i found this. Hope this is not in the actual game. r/apexlegends: The developer supported, community-run subreddit dedicated to Apex Legends made by Respawn Entertainment.

When the player hit the Firing Range to practice third-person mode, they discovered that Caustic’s gas severely impacts his sight traces. Without gas ticking, the cursor accurately portrays where the bullets are being fired. After the Nox Gas Trap is activated, however, the Toxic Trapper’s shots whizz way over the target.

Though the bug is worrying, Vinson explained that it won’t make it to the live servers.

“There’s a *lot* of fixes and improvements in the upcoming [limited-time mode] over what you see in the Firing Range easter-egg today,” the developer said. “One of those is Caustic gas blocking the 3p sight traces.”

Apex fans first stumbled upon the Firing Range Easter egg last month, which allows players to experiment in third-person mode. This also hinted at the feature being incorporated into a live game mode. Yesterday’s reveal of the Grand Soirée event put rumors to rest when a third-person mode was announced.

The limited-time event kicks off Jan. 14 and ends Jan. 28. The third-person mode will only be available between Jan. 18 and 19, with six other game modes rotating in and out.