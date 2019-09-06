Apex’s Voidwalker double XP weekend hits live servers

Apex Legends’ Voidwalker event kicked off earlier this week. To celebrate the new Wraith-themed festivities, Respawn Entertainment is hosting a double XP weekend beginning today for fans who are looking to level up.

From now until 12pm CT on Sept. 9, Apex fans across all platforms will earn double XP on both their account levels and battle passes for locking down a win or by reaching the top five in any match.

This double XP period marks the first weekend of the Voidwalker event, which centers around Wraith and her escape from the IMC’s research lab. During the event, players will be able to explore the lab and complete a variety of missions to earn event-exclusive rewards, including weapon skins, badges, and a Wraith-themed loading screen and music pack.

Players will also be able to purchase weapon and legend skins from the event store, including new skins for Lifeline, Bangalore, and Gibraltar. Items will appear in groups of four and will stay in the store for one week before rotating out—except for Wraith’s new legendary skin, which will be available for 1,800 Apex Coins throughout the entire event.

The Voidwalker event ends on Sept. 17, so fans of the battle royale will have exactly two weeks to complete missions and earn as many rewards as they can before the items are vaulted.