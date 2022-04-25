Apex’s next Stories from the Outlands, ‘Hero,’ scheduled for April 28

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment dropped the launch trailer today for the next Apex Legends season, Saviors. And now, players know the next Stories from the Outlands video is coming on April 28.

The star of the trailer is the next legend set to be introduced in season 13, Newcastle, the Hero of Harris Valley and Bangalore’s long-lost brother Jackson. This cinematic trailer doesn’t show any gameplay, but the iconic expandable shield that Newcastle uses may make fans imagine what kind of abilities he’ll bring to the Arena. He had several uses for his shield throughout the video, including one in which his shield became gigantic—which could be Newcastle’s ultimate.

Newcastle is also seen dragging an ally back after they were taken down by the giant monster attacking Storm Point and the other legends, which could be a hint at their passive. Being able to drag allies back into cover to revive them would be extremely useful if he could do so with the help of a shield.

The narrative involving Bangalore and her long-lost brother Jackson could be explored more in the next Stories from the Outlands. Some Saviors season features were also highlighted in the trailer. The next season brings something called the downed beast, presumably the sea creature featured in the trailer fighting with multiple squads of legends. The season page on the Apex site says “stay sharp and stick together, even dead beasts hold danger,” possibly hinting at some changes to the map Storm Point.

The update is also expected to bring a reworked ranked system “that rewards teamwork and skill,” as well as an all-new battle pass with “Legendary skins, reactive weapon skins and more.”

Players will get more news about the next season and legend on April 28 with the next Stories from the Outlands, called “Hero.” Apex is available for free on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (via Origin and Steam).