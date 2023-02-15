Apex players have discovered Respawn’s next monetization grab with new datamined Mythic collectible

Apex Legends offers numerous ways to customize your game experience. While most of them can be grabbed for free, others are efficient monetization options for Respawn Entertainment.

Fans seemingly have discovered a new kind of customization option that will likely be added later in the game. A post shared datamined information showing a special emote of Mythic rarity.

Players have begun speculating about this new emote in the Reddit thread’s comments. “Probably will come with the recolor, Mythic emotes using the heirloom. Like how the original comes with a pose using [it],” the top-voted comment wrote.

Players noticed that in the video shown in the thread, Wraith’s Heirloom featured an unusual blue color. Her original Heirloom already received an update recently, with a new animation in the game.

This seemingly hinted at a new Heirloom recolor option, which would offer an exclusive emote when equipping it, similar to unique weapon animations and pose with the original ones. This hypothesis was strengthened by a previous datamine that indicated the emote animation was labelled as “smear” in the game’s files.

The thread has received mixed responses from the community. Adding highly rare customization options is generally controversial in the game. Players are worried those recolor options will replace Heirloom rewards for Collection events, whereas they’re much les appealing.

“Imagine just this emote is a collection event reward,” sarcastically wrote a highly-voted comment. “$160 recolor, emote and banner frame? This whale has run dry”, read another under the thread. Players don’t seem very excited about those new valuable items in the game, as they’re simple recolors rather than original concepts.

Heirlooms are Apex‘s rarest items. They’re special melee weapons that feature a lot of exclusive animations. If they don’t pay for Apex loot boxes during Collection events, fans can play for hundreds of hours without earning an Heirloom.

It’s still unclear if the data mine is genuine and whether Respawn is going to add more options for Heirlooms in the future.

Meanwhile, players can progress through their next Heirloom by collecting shards through the new Collection event, Apex‘s fourth Anniversary celebration.