Apex players fear new ranked glitch may be giving them 0 RP after wins

Another Apex Legends glitch has sprung up in ranked, and this time its apparently giving unlucky players zero ranked points (RP) after wins.

One Apex gamer brought the issue to light on Reddit on Feb. 26. The unlucky player revealed, despite claiming a nice victory in the Outlands, their ranked dial hadn’t moved an inch—and, even worse, their post-game haul read as a whopping zero RP gained.

According to a host of replies in the thread on Sunday, the error appears to be visual in nature only, with the ranked points likely being added even if they read “zero.” Others weren’t so convinced, however, especially after Apex’s rank reset problem this season.

This notorious bug has been plaguing the battle royale for a while now, with players suddenly getting sent to Rookie rank for no apparent reason. Even worse, it’s not just low-ranked players either; Masters and Apex Predators are among those hit by the strange ranked glitch.

Thankfully, the devs have already acknowledged that particular issue, according to a Twitter post by Apex Status on Feb. 17, 2023. Seeing as the devs are aware, it’s safe to say that there are going to be answers to the community’s questions soon.

We've been working behind the scenes to roll out some fixes to Ranked:

-You will no longer be inaccurately demoted.

-We're still working on a visual bug showing inaccurate RP loss.

-We're looking to make an exceptional, one-time RP restoration for players. More info on that soon! — Respawn (@Respawn) February 21, 2023

That doesn’t answer the problem that popped up on Feb. 26, however, so let’s just hope that one is an Apex visual glitch, as suggested, and not another one for the pile.