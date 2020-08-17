Apex players are planning a farewell party for the Mirage Voyage

The Mirage Voyage is going back to storage in Apex Legends’ season six, but fans aren’t ready to say goodbye just yet. Players are organizing a homage to the ship before it goes away and will say goodbye in the most Mirage way possible: with a huge party.

Just because it’s the most brutal bloodsport in the Outlands doesn’t mean that there are no rules to the party. There’s a dress code, a non-aggression pact, and even a code word that may let players recognize each other in chat.

The dress code is simple: “wear your finest skins,” the invitation reads. “It’s a party, after all.” Players can attack other competitors in self-defense, but shouldn’t actively engage with the other partygoers.

To ensure that no randoms or unwilling players are dragged into the Voyage, the organizer also came up with a set of code words to pinpoint other guests. Players can use “part of the ship” to let the guests know you’re coming to the party, which should prompt the counter-response: “part of the crew.” Letting squadmates know through the chat is also fair game.

Players should be willing to stay until the end: the party only ends when the ring takes down all the guests. The celebrations kick off at 11pm CT, one hour before the new season goes live, but can move forward depending on the map rotation.

The Mirage Voyage made its way to World’s Edge as part of the holiday-themed Holo-Day Bash collection event. It’s the first Town Takeover to be removed from the game, but its departure has an easy explanation in the Apex universe: Mirage could have moved the boat back to storage for a myriad of reasons.

This isn’t the first time that Apex players have tried to celebrate a special occasion on the Voyage. Last year, the community attempted to organize a New Year’s Eve party aboard Mirage’s ship. But, as expected, not everyone followed the rules.