Apex player lands ridiculous grapple kill on gravity cannon

The developers of Apex Legends have said before that they think Pathfinder’s grapple is the highest skill ceiling ability in the game. Don’t believe them? Check out this video.

Reddit user kabin420 captured the clip, which they call “the craziest gravity cannon grapple kill” they’ve ever achieved. At the beginning of the video, they jump onto the gravity cannon and sail toward the other end. As they approach the receiving cannon, they notice that an enemy has used it to jump in the opposite direction.

It’s here that kabin420 makes a snap judgment that pays off. They launch Pathfinder’s grapple toward the flying enemy, which actually attaches to them. As Pathfinder touches down, the grapple pulls the enemy, a Horizon, out of the air and slingshots them toward kabin420. They then quickly finish off the Horizon before she can jump back into the cannon and get away. Kabin420 ended the clip with a slow-motion view of the moment they land the grapple, which reaffirms just how impressive the play is.

Pathfinder’s grapple is usually used to give players extra mobility or get them out of bad situations faster, but it can also be used aggressively, as kabin420 demonstrated. Commenters were impressed with the play, but many also felt bad for the unfortunate Horizon on the receiving end. “I think that Horizon uninstalled the game after witnessing this,” suggested one viewer. “Spider-Man, is that you?” asked another.

Even among skilled Pathfinder players, there’s no denying that this was a one-in-a-million play.