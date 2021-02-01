Apex Legends’ season 8 quest comic will come out ‘at the same time for everybody’—no treasure packs required

All players will have the chance to keep up with Apex Legends‘ season eight quest, even if they don’t grab any treasure packs. The new quest comic will release globally at the same time to give all fans a chance to catch up with the story.

“We had a lot of feedback on certain players not being able to experience their comics in their glory just because they were tied to the treasure pack system,” game designer Brian Vidovic said on the season eight devstream. With the shift to the comic model, however, Respawn found “a lot of people were kind of getting left behind” and locked purely out of the story—unlike in season five, where collecting treasure packs unlocked short PvE missions.

Treasure packs will still continue to appear in the battle royale, however. Players who collect all of them will get a slew of rewards, including battle pass stars, Apex Packs, and a special gun charm, according to Vidovic. “That's our big change: we wanted to get everyone on the same page and we wanted to reward players for the effort of logging in every day too,” he said.

Vidovic also hinted at what the quest could entail. Fuse and Maggie's conflict is coming in “front and center based on the trailers we've seen,” according to him, and it opens up a range of opportunities to develop on that narrative in the battle royale—including the story of Salvo, the newest planet to join Syndicate space, which made an appearance in the season seven quest.

Players can dive into the new quest, as well as try out Fuse and the 30-30 Repeater, when Mayhem comes to Apex tomorrow, Feb. 2.