Apex Legends releases adorable Nendoroid Wraith figurine for pre-order

And no, you can't get it in Apex Packs.

Wraith mains have one more reason to celebrate today. EA is releasing a Nendoroid figurine for Apex Legends’ Interdimensional Skirmisher, complete with a portal and her heirloom.

The Nendoroid comes with a portal, as well as a Prowler SMG and Wraith’s trademark Kunai, her in-game heirloom. Like other models, it features a series of customization options. Exchangeable hands and faces allow fans to display Wraith in most positions and even show her pupilless eyes when in the Void.

Try not to blink, you may miss her.



Nendoroid Wraith has arrived and is available for pre-order starting tonight at 8pm PT!



🌀 : https://t.co/WgIi3n2A7u pic.twitter.com/LFBpYk6ZRO — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) July 30, 2020

The pre-order kicks off tonight through Nendoroid manufacturer Goodsmile’s U.S. website. The product page will be updated with relevant information, such as price, when the pre-order goes live.

Wraith fans also had a positive surprise during the Summer of Plunder sale, which saw the return of the limited-time Voidwalker to the store. The cosmetic was part of the eponymous lore event that recounted the background of Apex‘s portal-wielding legend and reflected the outfit worn by Wraith in her Stories from the Outlands animated short.

The Voidwalker skin quickly earned the affection of the community but was only available between Sept. 3 and 17, during the lore event. Since special cosmetics have a six-month exclusivity period, the Voidwalker skin was eligible to return starting in mid-March—and Respawn and EA decided that the Summer of Plunder sale was a good occasion to mark its return.

Wraith’s Nendoroid isn’t the first foray into Apex figurines. Shortly after its launch, EA unveiled a line of Funko Pop! Vinyl collectibles styled after some of the initial legends in the game. It’s unclear if there are plans for other versions of Nendoroids, but Apex‘s rich cast provides plenty of design choices.

The Wraith figure will be available for pre-order tonight starting at 10pm CT.