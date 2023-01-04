Apex Legends pro HisWattson discovers undetectable ‘rat spot’ on Broken Moon map

Apex Legends pro HisWattson’s prowess on the battlefield isn’t limited to competitive matches for FURIA Esports. He also decimates lobbies with his squad live on stream. In addition to the thrills and spills he entertains fans with along the way, HisWattson is no stranger to giving tips and advice; the latest of which was a broken ‘rat spot’ on the Broken Moon map.

Rat spots are places players can hide in safety as they wait for other players to get eliminated, increasing the chances of earning more points in ranked and even winning the game.

What makes this one broken, however, is the fact it’s on the underside of a bridge, totally out of sight and out of mind, and seemingly immune to most recon legends like Seer.

The area has an updraft protecting players from falling off the map. Players can take advantage of that by floating underneath the bridge for an indefinite amount of time. There are also few angles for other players to fire shots from.

It does seem like one of the more overpowered rat spots that have surfaced in recent seasons, so there’s a good chance it’ll get patched eventually—especially once more players catch on. That hasn’t happened yet, though, which means you can take full advantage of it while it’s available. You’d be silly not to if utilizing rat spots to maximize ranked points is right up your alley.

You’ll probably trigger a lot of people in the process, but if the ALGS Championship MVP is doing it, it’s fair game in your next Apex lobby.