Apex Legends players report odd bugs with Winter Express LTM

Players have reported a variety of bugs plaguing Apex Legends‘ Winter Express LTM.

Players have shared screenshots, videos, and written reports of a variety of bugs they’ve encountered in the mode. In the screenshot embedded above, a Crypto from an opposing team somehow ended up on Reddit user Mikey-Motorpsyche’s dropship, making for an awkward confrontation—and a potentially unfair advantage.

Another post contained a video of a Bangalore player getting inside the “box” on the train’s center platform by shooting Smoke Launcher next to its side. Other players have found even more ways to hide in the box, effectively preventing other teams from capturing the train.

It seems as though there are plenty of ways to pop into unintended locations in and around the train. A video shared by another fan showed Revenant running up against one of the train’s outside walls before magically passing through it, ending up inside the train near their Pathfinder teammate. According to a comment on the video, there’s also a rock that players can hide inside of, potentially leading to “cheese” tactics from players who want to exploit the mode’s bugs.

Winter Express, which sees three teams of three capture a moving train that stops at several stations on World’s Edge, is one of the game’s oldest and most consistent LTMs, appearing in all four winter holiday events since the game’s launch. Likely because of this and because of the unique nature of the train, it has a few more bugs and exploitable elements than other, more “standard” LTMs like Flashpoint and Armed and Dangerous.