Apex Legends players hate Broken Moon’s ‘bottlenecks’ and want map deleted from ranked

The Broken Moon map has fallen under the ire of the Apex Legends fandom this week, with players demanding Respawn remove it from ranked rotation so that they no longer have to do with its infamous “bottlenecking” issue.

The Broken Moon map in Apex is similar in size to World’s Edge, but it isn’t as loved, even if it has beautiful giant guardians and terraformed surroundings. While it’s stunning, and the graphics are clear, that doesn’t mean everything is hunky-dory with the map’s overall design. One of the biggest problems with the layout is there are very few entry points from the outer portions of the map into the middle of the battlefield.

This means once the rings start to close, you only have a few entryways into the center, leading to things getting complicated quite quickly. Apex teams like to camp at these bottlenecks and take out teams as soon as they run through. It’s gotten so bad this season—especially in ranked playlists—that players are now demanding it be removed entirely.

The various infamous choke points aren’t the only reason players would have it on the chopping block either, mind you. There’s also the poor points of interest, the different zip lines spanning the map, and the giant land structures. While this is supposed to be a nice terraformed map, the land is frustrating because there’s no way to cross areas. So, if you’re caught on the wrong side of a mountain, and the rings are closing in, there’s no way for you to get to these choke points quickly. And, even if you do, you may end up dying because you are at a prime place where teams like to hide and pick you and your teammates off, one by one.

Everything boils into one big problem, which is that this Apex map demands a gameplay loop that is essentially rat or be ratted, which makes for a far less fun experience because only some enjoy this kind of playstyle, especially during ranked matches. While Respawn could make tweaks to the fresher battleground, disgruntled players have decided there’s a simple solution: just don’t have it pop up in competitive matches ever again.