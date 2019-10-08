Apex Legends players aren’t happy with the prices of the new Fight or Fright event

Since the game’s launch, Apex Legends players have constantly complained about the unrealistic pricing that Respawn Entertainment places on its cosmetics. Unfortunately, the upcoming Halloween event, Fight or Fright, is no different—the Apex community is up-in-arms once again due to the outrageous prices.

All of the skins from the Fight or Fright event are available for direct purchase, which is a good thing. Legendary skins, however, will cost upwards of 1,800 Apex coins, and event packs will cost a whopping 700 coins. If you want to craft a Legendary skin, it’ll cost you 2,400 Crafting Metals—many players are stunned by this amount as well, because most people don’t have this much metal in the first place.

One player summed up the feelings of many Apex players, saying that they “love how every Apex update makes me want to play more and more, and not want to spend money even more and more.”

The new season of Apex has been a triumph in terms of gameplay and new content—for anyone who thought the game was getting stale, these past two seasons have been a goldmine of new legends, and weapons, and has even brought a new map into play. Respawn has found a way to keep the game fresh for older players while also attracting new ones with flashy maps and characters.

The microtransactions, on the other hand, have been horribly mismanaged. For example, the new Lifeline Heirloom is only available to players who somehow get every cosmetic in the collection. Every cosmetic in the Fight or Fright collection will end up costing players 168 dollars, which is a hefty price tag for a couple of shock sticks.