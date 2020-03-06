Apex Legends player detects over 10 enemies with Bloodhound’s tactical ability

Several champions recently received updates in a patch for Apex Legends. Gibraltar received a much needed nerf, muzzle flash on weapons was reduced, and Bloodhound’s tactical ability was buffed.

Bloodhound’s Eye of the Allfather’s scan distance was tripled, which allows players to detect enemies at a greater distance. This was a great update to help the champion compete with the other viable characters. The scan can overwhelm players sometimes, however, especially if they detect over 10 enemies in their immediate area.

A player uploaded a clip of them using Bloodhound’s tactical ability to scan their surrounding area earlier today. The ability is a great way for teams to gain intel on enemy players and know what to expect when moving around the map. The player didn’t expect to see more than 10 enemies in their scan, though. They even took a step back to assess the situation. The clip ends with the player trying to figure out the best way to deal with the enemies in the area and how to make it out in one piece.

Other players discussed their similar experiences in the comments and how they can’t decide if it’s better or worse to know that you’re surrounded by enemies. One player compared it to turning on a light and seeing one million spiders scatter. It’s good to be able to see the spiders and know that they’re there, but it can also be terrifying to see them in the first place.

The increase in the distance of Bloodhound’s scan is a welcomed update. Previously, the ability scanned a small area and wasn’t strong enough to justify selecting Bloodhound over stronger characters. The increased range has made Bloodhound a better legend, even if his abilities can overwhelm players with information at times.