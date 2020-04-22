Apex Legends player clutches 1-vs-3 fight with impressive wall jump

Mastering movement is one of the most important parts of Apex Legends. Knowing how to outmaneuver an enemy team can be the difference between life and death and allow a player to take on an entire squad. One player recently uploaded a clip of their impressive clutch against a full team, which included a wall jump that helped them get the drop on the enemy team.

The player was the last person alive on their team and was up against a full squad in the final circle. They noticed an enemy player healing on the second story of the building they were in and used Pathfinder’s grapple to engage the enemy. They knocked the unsuspecting player with a Mastiff and continued their rampage by knocking a second enemy.

The player retreated to heal and refill their shields before repositioning outside to reengage the enemy squad. They used their grapple again to get the drop on the team and knocked a player down who was picked up by their teammate.

The player entered the first floor of the building and pulled off an impressive wall jump, which surprised the team. They finished off the two remaining players and won the match with their strong performance.

The wall jump the player pulled off in the clip is a difficult maneuver to master. The comment section of the video consists of other players discussing the best way to master the jump on various consoles. Most players confirm that it’s more difficult to do on a controller. But with practice, anyone can at least try to wall jump like a pro.

Others pointed out that Pathfinder’s grapple was a major part of the firefight and it might be time to lengthen its cooldown. The player was able to reach the second-floor multiple times throughout the fight with the grapple, which some players see as an unfair advantage.

Regardless of certain opinions on Apex mechanics, this player pulled off an impressive clutch against a full team to secure the victory.