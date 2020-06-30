Several other bug fixes were addressed in the update.

The Apex Legends Lost Treasures patch introduced a slew of pesky bugs last week. And today’s hotfix should address all of them.

Respawn deployed a client patch for all platforms this morning, fixing issues like The Marble Goddess Wraith hitbox and removing Octane’s ability to stim while healing.

This morning we released a client patch on all platforms addressing some current issues. Make sure to download the update and check out the fixes here: https://t.co/o4uFBcJMcm — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) June 30, 2020

Here are the Apex Patch 5.1.1 notes.

General

Removed Mobile Respawn Beacon out of the bunker area in Kings Canyon.

Fixed an issue with Legends being able to still shoot after being downed.

Fixed an issue where taking damage was interrupting revives.

Wraith

Fixed an issue with “The Marble Goddess” skin not having the correct hitbox.

Fixed an issue with Wraith being able to get a speed boost by using her tactical, then her ult, then canceling her ult.

Revenant

Fixed an issue where if death protection wears off during a revive, it cancels the revive.

Octane

Octane will no longer be able to use stim while healing.

Fixed an issue with passive regen being delayed after the use of stim.

Fixed issues with being pulled out of ADS, weapon firing stopping when stim ends/landing from a jump pad.

Wraith’s newest skin created some severe matchmaking issues, disabling headshots and registering some hits as a false positive. A missing entry in Wraith’s model settings autogenerated a rectangular hitbox that didn’t match her normal character model. But today’s patch should fix this issue.

And Apex players wondered if Octane being allowed to use stim while healing was intentional. This allowed the Adrenaline Junkie to flee enemy fire quickly while using medical supplies. Respawn confirmed it was a bug and has deployed a hotfix for it.