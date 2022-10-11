Apex Legends Mobile Season 3 Launch Trailer premieres tomorrow

Season 3 is about to be in the palm of your hands.

Apex Legends Mobile Season 3 is on the horizon, with the Respawn Entertainment developers gracing fans with the season’s premier trailer tomorrow.

The YouTube video currently has a countdown for its premiere, with fans already hitting up comments to express their excitement—and predictions for the handheld update.

The new season, called “Eclipse” is rumored to bring in a new character, potentially following the eclipse theme, with the new character being a “builder” character who can create structures and work around Ferrofluid.

Crypto was also introduced in the main Apex Legends title in Season 3, so there’s a good chance that the character could be introduced into the mobile version to mirror the console and PC versions of the title.

Apex Legends is currently on season 14. It’s mobile version only released on May. 17, 2022, however, and recently hit its third season since making its long-awaited debut.

The battle royale title has to battle it out with several other competitors like Fortnite who jumped onto the mobile platform early, and Call of Duty bringing in Warzone Mobile only coming into the game recently.

Apex Legends season 15 is also around the corner, with the new battle pass, rewards, and potentially new character dropping on Nov. 1, so fans will have to wait a little longer.